Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after buying an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 555,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,200 and sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

