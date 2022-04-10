Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.05. 1,177,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,204. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

