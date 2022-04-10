Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,238 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

FINX traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 135,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,307. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

