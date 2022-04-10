Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 687 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.46. 1,268,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,014. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.75.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.