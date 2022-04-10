Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $506,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,064 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.52. 2,321,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.16 and a 200-day moving average of $235.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

