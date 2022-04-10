Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Catalent by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $110.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

