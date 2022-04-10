Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.71. The company had a trading volume of 957,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,903. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.21. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

