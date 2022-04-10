Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $217.03. 2,450,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,053. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.81.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

