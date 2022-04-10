Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.17.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $116.35 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $99.57 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.41.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.