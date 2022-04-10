Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $355,855.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $77.13 million and $355,855.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 77,472,465 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

