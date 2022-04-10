Celo One Day Volume Hits $133.86 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Celo has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00008432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $133.86 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,213,075 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

