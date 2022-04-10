Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $7,413,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.46. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

