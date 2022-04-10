Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 53.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in HEICO by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in HEICO by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in HEICO by 5.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

NYSE HEI opened at $150.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,365 shares of company stock worth $7,956,109 over the last ninety days. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

