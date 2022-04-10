Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
