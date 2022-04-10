Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lyft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after acquiring an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,185,000 after acquiring an additional 333,285 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,398,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,746,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of LYFT opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

