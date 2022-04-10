Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,220,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,841,000. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,567,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

