Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $157,000.

CRF opened at $13.61 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

