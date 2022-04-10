Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Given New $84.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $108.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.70.

NYSE CCS opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 39.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

