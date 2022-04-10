ChatCoin Trading 12.7% Higher This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $954,886.88 and $25,836.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,731.00 or 0.99934280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025539 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002120 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

