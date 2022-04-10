Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,967,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,926. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,134 shares of company stock worth $3,585,702. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

