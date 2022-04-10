Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

