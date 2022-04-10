Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

