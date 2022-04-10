Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,615 shares of company stock valued at $79,871,232 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.93. 10,801,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,370,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

