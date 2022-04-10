Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $133,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,543.99. The stock had a trading volume of 143,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,488. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,519.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,642.23. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,973.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

