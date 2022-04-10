Christopher Edward Mccloskey Sells 1,200 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $34,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Edward Mccloskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,467.84.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.12.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

