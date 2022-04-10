Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
CHT opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.06.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
