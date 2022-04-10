Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.11. 5,741,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

