Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABG traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.57. The stock had a trading volume of 250,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,073. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.24.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

