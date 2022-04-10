Citigroup Boosts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $15.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of CXM opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.