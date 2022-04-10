Citigroup Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $145.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $104.55 on Thursday. Polaris has a 52 week low of $99.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Polaris by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after buying an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $55,198,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Polaris by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,911 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

