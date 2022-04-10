Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.16.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 120,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.