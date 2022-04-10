Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleanaway Waste Management to a “buy” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

