Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.70.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $75.44 on Thursday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,494,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognex by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cognex by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,965 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

