Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 29th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

