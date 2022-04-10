Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,683 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.44% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,430.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.