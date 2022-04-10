Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.37% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHF. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

IHF stock opened at $293.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.73. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $249.28 and a 52-week high of $295.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.