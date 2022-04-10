Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,730,000.

Shares of XAR opened at $121.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $136.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26.

