Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,661 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

