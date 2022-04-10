Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 225 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after buying an additional 787,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,656,000 after buying an additional 156,249 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,167,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,981,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,138,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $117.89 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $96.14 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.