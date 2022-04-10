Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $429.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

