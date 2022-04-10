Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Danaos worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 154.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 53.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 22.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

DAC stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $215.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.86%.

About Danaos (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.