Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Up 5.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 59,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,505,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

BVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

