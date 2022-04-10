Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $154.93 on Thursday. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Concentrix by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,990,000 after acquiring an additional 80,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concentrix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Concentrix by 104.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,131,000 after acquiring an additional 506,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

