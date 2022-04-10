Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) to report $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $17.14. 721,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Constellium by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Constellium by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 605.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 68,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

