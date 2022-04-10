Contrasting Provident Acquisition (PAQC) & Its Competitors

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) is one of 683 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Provident Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Provident Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Provident Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Acquisition N/A $10.60 million 8.36 Provident Acquisition Competitors $1.16 billion $58.40 million -18.62

Provident Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Acquisition. Provident Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Acquisition Competitors 174 680 963 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.46%. Given Provident Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Acquisition N/A -63.00% 5.48% Provident Acquisition Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Summary

Provident Acquisition competitors beat Provident Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

