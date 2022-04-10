Convex Finance (CVX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.00 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.96 billion and $19.00 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.31 or 0.00081375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.61 or 0.07587848 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,172.49 or 1.00011560 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 88,112,125 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,914 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.