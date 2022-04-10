Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) to report sales of $168.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.81 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $161.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $698.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.55 million to $722.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $741.32 million, with estimates ranging from $712.96 million to $788.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. 630,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,792. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,993,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after acquiring an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,236 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

