Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $25.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.
A number of analysts have commented on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cortexyme by 326.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
