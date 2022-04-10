Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells $541,186.38 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $541,186.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CRNX stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
