Critical Comparison: California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 20.42% 9.20% 0.68% First Financial Bankshares 43.88% 13.23% 1.82%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for California BanCorp and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $49.92, suggesting a potential upside of 17.24%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California BanCorp and First Financial Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.95 $13.37 million $1.61 14.47 First Financial Bankshares $518.58 million 11.71 $227.56 million $1.59 26.78

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats California BanCorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp (Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, internet and mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administer retirements and employee benefits accounts, such as 401(k) profit-sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

